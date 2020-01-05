TMC teachers' wing take out anti-CAA rally

The teachers' wing of Trinamool Congress on Saturday took out a rally in the city to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The rally attended by members of West Bengal College and University Professors' Association (WBCUPA), began at Exide crossing and covered a distance of two km to Hazra more.

"We are opposed to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) which is discriminatory and create division among people. We are in solidarity with those who had already hit the road to voice their protests," a WBCUPA member said.

The teachers, from different colleges and universities were holding placards like "No NRC, No CAA," "Shame Shame Narendra Modi, Amit Shah", and shouted slogans during the rally.

The Trinamool Congress also took out a separate rally which went through the main thoroughfares of central Kolkata to air their protests against CAA and NRC.

"We will not let them implement the dark laws in West Bengal," TMC leader and state minister Sujit Bose said.