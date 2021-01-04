TMC's internal assessment predicts return to power with 52% vote

An internal assessment conducted by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) predicted that the party would return to power in West Bengal for the third time in the 2021 Assembly elections with nearly 52% vote share. TMC sources said that it came up in the assessment that the party’s number of seats were unlikely to increase.

TMC insiders said the party would get about 190 to 210 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. If the results of last year’s Lok Sabha elections were taken into consideration TMC led in 164 Assembly constituencies which was 16 more than the magic figure of 148 seats. West Bengal Assembly has 294 seats. Moreover, the TMC leadership were of the opinion that the party would win 46 more seats in the 2021 Assembly elections taking it’s total number of seats to 210.

The assessment was based on three factors. The TMC leadership opined that unlike the last Lok Sabha elections, it would be state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi who would be urging people to vote for the saffron party. “ There is a huge difference between image of Ghosh and the Prime Minister. BJP capitalised on Modi’s image to increase it’s tally from two to 18 in Bengal in the last Lok Sabha elections. They will not be able to do so in the next Assembly elections with Ghosh at the forefront,” said a senior TMC leader.

As per the assessment, the situation in the districts was now more in favour of the party. They said that the tides would turn against the BJP in North Bengal where it won all the seats in the last Lok Sabha elections with GJM chief Bimal Gurung deciding to side with the TMC.

“It was mainly because of Gurung that BJP won in five Lok Sabha seats in Alipurduar and Darjeeling districts. Things will be different this time,”’ the TMC leader said.

He also said that while TMC would retain it’s electoral dominance in Kolkata ans South 24 Paragaas district. It would surpass BJP in the districts of Murshidabad, Birbhum and Nadia.

The TMC leadership pointed out that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections party supremo Mamata Banerjee was not in the fray for the Prime Minister’s post neither was a she a candidate. But in the upcoming Assembly elections not only would she be TMC’s Chief Ministerial candidate but would also contest the elections herself ensuring that her personal charisma boost the party’s performance and make her the Chief Minister for the third time.