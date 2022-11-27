TMC's Mahua Moitra hits out at Baba Ramdev over objectionable comments on women's clothes

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra hit out at yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev for his comment on women's clothes while the latter was addressing a yoga camp in Maharshtra's Thane recently.

Ramdev, while at the event had sparked up a controversy when he commented on the women attending his yoga camp and said how they look good when they wear sarees, salwar kameez and even when they don't wear anything. Ramdev was talking about how the women at the event who brought sarees to wear but could not manage due to back-to-back events.

The yoga event was attended by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was seen sitting beside the yoga guru. While addressing the women, Ramdev went on to say, "You look good in sarees, you look good in salwar suits like Amruta ji, and you look good when like me you wear nothing..."

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde was also present at the event where Ramdev made the unsavoury comment.

Moitra, in her usual scathing tone, took to Twitter to criticise Ramdev for his comment. “Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars and ……” Moitra tweeted.

“Clearly got a strabismus in his brain that makes his views so lop-sided.” Moitra was referring to an incident in 2011 when Ramdev was caught trying to escape a protest site in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan while wearing women's clothes. The yoga guru had been caught outside the protest area wearing a white coloured salwar suit and head covered with a dupatta.

Along wiht Moitra, Swati Maliwal, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also criticised Ramdev and demanded his apology over the comments made by him.

"Swami Ramdev's remarks on women in front of the wife of the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdevji should apologise to the country for this statement!" Maliwal tweeted.

On Saturday, Ramdev was also issued a notice by the Maharashtra State Women Commission who sought a clarification from him on his objectionable statement on women and gave him 3 days to respond.