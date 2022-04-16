TMC's Shatrughan, Babul lead with comfortable margins in West Bengal bypolls

The Trinamool Congress candidates are leading with comfortable margins in West Bengal’s bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge Assembly constituency in south Kolkata after counting till 11.30 am.

Shatrughan Sinha with 1,95,965 votes (54.95% of votes) is ahead of BJP’s Agnimitra Paul with 1,17,310 votes (32.9%). CPI(M)’s candidate Partha Mukherjee got 25,864 votes (7.25%) and Congress’s Prasenjit Puitandy 5007 votes (1.4%)

In the Ballygunge seat, Trinamool’s Babul Supriyo got 23,501 votes (51.74%) and Saira Shah Halim of CPI(M) is in the second spot with 15,392 votes (33.89%). Congress Party’s Kamruzzaman Choudhury got 3,548 votes (7.81%) and BJP’s Keya Ghosh 2110 votes (4.65%).

Watch the latest DH Videos here: