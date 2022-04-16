TMC's Shatrughan, Babul lead in West Bengal bypolls

TMC's Shatrughan, Babul lead with comfortable margins in West Bengal bypolls

Shatrughan Sinha with 1,95,965 votes (54.95% of votes) is ahead of BJP’s Agnimitra Paul with 1,17,310 votes (32.9%)

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 16 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 12:34 ist

The Trinamool Congress candidates are leading with comfortable margins in West Bengal’s bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge Assembly constituency in south Kolkata after counting till 11.30 am.

Shatrughan Sinha with 1,95,965 votes (54.95% of votes) is ahead of BJP’s Agnimitra Paul with 1,17,310 votes (32.9%). CPI(M)’s candidate Partha Mukherjee got 25,864 votes (7.25%) and Congress’s Prasenjit Puitandy 5007 votes (1.4%)

In the Ballygunge seat, Trinamool’s Babul Supriyo got 23,501 votes (51.74%) and Saira Shah Halim of CPI(M) is in the second spot with 15,392 votes (33.89%). Congress Party’s Kamruzzaman Choudhury got 3,548 votes (7.81%) and BJP’s Keya Ghosh 2110 votes (4.65%).

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Trinamool Congress
India News
Indian Politice
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Why the Black Sea is important for Russia

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Chinese astronauts return after six-month space mission

Royal styles in the modern world

Royal styles in the modern world

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Helping rural women become better entrepreneurs

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Hubble telescope zooms in on biggest comet ever spotted

Open Sesame | National language

Open Sesame | National language

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Citizen scientists 'rediscover' Malabar Tree Toad

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Global warming: Even cacti can't take the heat

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

 