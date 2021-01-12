TMC removes Suvendu Adhikari's father as DSDA chairman

TMC's Sisir Adhikari, Suvendu's father, removed as DSDA chairman

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari was not being able to perform as the chairman of the agency

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 12 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 13:08 ist
Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI file photo.

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari was removed as the chairman of the Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA), which is responsible for development works in the beach town in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, as per an official notification.

Adhikari, the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was replaced with MLA Akhil Giri, known to be his detractor in the Trinamool Congress.

"He did not do anything as the chairman of the DSDA. So he has been removed," Giri told reporters on Tuesday.

Adhikari is at present the district president of the TMC in Purba Medinipur.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari was not being able to perform as the chairman of the agency.

"Sisir-da is a veteran leader. Maybe he was unwell. But we were pained when he did not utter any word against his sons Suevndu and Soumendu who had been constantly attacking the TMC after switching over to the BJP," he said.

Adhikari, however, remained unfazed with the development.

"They can do whatever they want. I am not bothered," he said.

Suvendu switched over to the BJP last month and later helped his brother Soumendu change sides after he was removed as administrator of the Kanthi Municipality.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Suvendu Adhikari
TMC
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

 