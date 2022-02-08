TN Assembly passes bill on exemption for state students from NEET

A special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly convened on Tuesday passed a Bill seeking exemption for students of the state from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

This is the second time the Tamil Nadu Assembly was being convened for passing a Bill seeking exemption from NEET. The Bill passed on September 13, 2021, during the first session of the Assembly was sent to the Tamil Nadu Governor for being forwarded to the President, but the Governor returned the Bill.

The Governor while returning the Bill had said that it was against the students of rural Tamil Nadu. This was strongly opposed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his cabinet colleagues and political parties that had opposed NEET.

