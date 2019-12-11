TN cop volunteers to execute Nirbhaya convicts: Report

As Tihar Jail is hunting for a hangman for the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case, a police head constable from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram has volunteered for the job.

S Subash Srinivasan, 42, has offered himself to be a hangman to execute the four convicts, who were awarded capital punishment two years ago, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

Srinivasan is in the in-Service Training Centre of the police force at Ramanathapuram.

In a letter to the Tihar Jail authorities on December 6, he said that he was making the offer after learning from a Tamil daily that there was no hangman at Tihar to carry out the executions. “The rape and murder of Nirbhaya was an unforgivable gruesome crime and a heinous one. Hence, I am volunteering to be the hangman so that the punishment is not postponed for want of a person to carry out the execution,” wrote Subash, who joined the police force in 1997.

According to the report, the constable received state government’s Anna Medal for gallantry from late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013 for saving a girl from drowning in a well.

“I hope to get a response as and when required. If I get the opportunity, it would be a proud moment for the state police,” Subash said in the letter. He added that he would secure the necessary departmental permission from his superiors once he receives a reply.