TN fishermen attacked, chased away by Sri Lankan Navy

PTI
PTI, Rameswaram (TN),
  • Nov 21 2019, 11:31am ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2019, 13:00pm ist
More than 2,500 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said here on Thursday.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea on Wednesday evening in 497 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and attacked before driving them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja alleged.

Fishing nets of several boats were also cut, he said adding the fisherfolk were forced to return to the shore without a catch.

Sesuraja urged Ramanathapuram MP K Navas Kani to take up the issue of frequent attacks on fishermen from the state with the Centre.

On Tuesday, 2,000 fishermen from here were allegedly chased away by Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet. 

