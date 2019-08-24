TNCA condoles Jaitley's death

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Saturday condoled the death of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who had served as president of DDCA.

"The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association deeply condoles the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, former Union Minister of Finance. He was a recipient of several awards, distinctions and outstanding performances both in academics and extracurricular activities starting from his student days," the TNCA said in a message.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

The TNCA described him as an ardent sports lover, who had served as the President of Delhi District Cricket Association, Vice-President of Board of Control for Cricket in India and Member of the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League.

Former BCCI President and India Cements Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan condoled Jaitley's death.

"Arun Jaitley's passing away leaves a void difficult to fill. Not only was he a great lawyer, successful finance minister, he also through his abiding interest in cricket been a stalwart of the BCCI for over two decades. A personal friend, I shall miss him," Srinivasan, a former ICC Chairman, said in a message.