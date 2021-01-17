TNNLU wins K K Luthra memorial moot court competition

A team from Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchirappalli on Sunday emerged as winner of the XVII K K Luthra memorial moot court, 2021, organised by Campus Law Centre, Delhi University between January 11 and January 17, 2021.

Owing to the current Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s edition of the competition was organised virtually for the first time.

The final round was conducted on Sunday where the team from Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchirappalli, Speakers Manikandan Prabhu J, S Sivakumar and Researcher Nilavan S, were adjudged as winners of the competition.

The team from SASTRA, deemed to be University, Thanjavur, Speakers Nabira Farman, Vareesha Irfan, and Researcher Raza Hasnain Zaidi, came up as the runners up.

The ‘Best Speaker’ prize was awarded to Isabel Chan Jia Yi from National University of Singapore, Faculty of Law, Singapore. The ‘Second-Best Speaker’ prize went to Sakshi Chauhan from ILS Law college, Pune. The best memorial was awarded to Jamia Milia Islamia, Okhla, New Delhi.

Nineteen international teams from various varsities including Kingston University, London, Strathmore University Kenya, University of Ibadan Nigeria, Faculty of Law National University Singapore amongst other institutions from Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, etc. participated in the annual event.

Supreme Court of India's Judge, Justice Surya Kant was the chief guest in the valedictory ceremony. The function was also attended by High Court of Delhi Judges, Justice Navin Chawla, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Justice Talwant Singh.

Others who were present at the occasion included Prof (Dr) Raman Mittal, Professor-in-charge, Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, Maneka Gandhi, former Union Minister, senior advocate Geeta Luthra, Dr Meera Luthra, Ketaki Goswami, Dr Harleen Kaur, Convenor, Moot Court Society, Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra gave welcome address in the programme.

Since 2005, the competition is organised in the memory of K K Luthra, senior advocate, a leading criminal lawyer whose legal career spanned from 1949 till his demise in 1997.