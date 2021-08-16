To become superpower, India needs BJP govt for 25 years: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday stated India would become the true superpower by 2047, for which the BJP should remain in power for the next 25 years.

"For 60 years after the independence, dynastic rule focused on appeasement, divide and rule, and corruption. BJP government is setting new standards through good governance and micro governance. BJP is the most important party to safeguard the interests of future generations in the country," he said.

Speaking at the BJP's 'Janasheervad Yatra' in Hubballi, he stated that the British exploited Indians for 200 years, and later, a dynasty exploited the country in a different way.

He also charged that disruption in the Parliament session was a pre-planned one by the Opposition parties, though the government was willing for a proper debate on any issue.

Skill development

Later, Rajeev also said, discussions have begun to develop Hubballi-Dharwad as the skilling capital of Karnataka.

For setting up premier skill training institutes here, the State Government has to submit a proposal, he added.