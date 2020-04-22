To tide over Coronavirus crisis, Modi seeks blessings of 106-year old ex-UP MLA

For the 106-year-old former Uttar Pradesh legislator Shree Narayan alias Bhulai Bhai, it was a moment he would cherish forever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled the former MLA, who lives in Pagar in UP's Kushinagar district and spoke for about three minutes.

Modi enquired about his well-being and told him that he sought his guidance while performing his duties toward the nation.

''Yuhin man kar gaya ki sankat ke samay apka ashirvad le loon....apse jo sikha hai woh desh ke kaam aye to achcha hai,'' (I felt like seeking your blessings in this time of crisis....it would be good if what I have learnt from you is be useful to the nation), the prime minister said.

Shree Narayan, who won the Nebua Naurangiya assembly seat, twice, in 1974 and 1977, contesting as member of the Jansangh (now BJP), later said that he had met Modi five decades ago at the RSS office in Nagpur.