'Tobacco-free society still important personal mission'

Tobacco-free society remains important personal mission: Harsh Vardhan

Vardhan was responding to a tweet by World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 23:08 ist
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said making society free of tobacco continues to remain an important personal mission and he has been working towards it for the last three decades.

Vardhan was responding to a tweet by World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Pleased to award @drharshvardhan, Health Minister, with the special recognition for tobacco control. His leadership was instrumental in the 2019 national legislation to ban e-cigarettes & heated tobacco products. Thank you, Minister! https://bit.ly/3fG1Vbj #WorldNoTobaccoDay," Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Union Minsiter Vardhan said on Twitter," Thank you my dear friend @DrTedros for bestowing this honour upon me."

"#TobaccoFreeHomes & #TobaccoFree society continue to remain important personal missions in my life, both of which I have been working towards since the last three decades," he tweeted.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Harsh Vardhan
World Health Organization
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
tobacco

Related videos

What's Brewing

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

 