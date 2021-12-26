Tomar refutes claims farm laws will be reinstated, slams Congress over 'cheap politics'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday made it clear that the Central government has no plan to reintroduce the three withdrawn farm laws, and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing "cheap politics" and misleading people.

Tomar's statement comes a day after the Congress alleged that the Centre was hatching a conspiracy to reintroduce the three farm laws after the upcoming assembly polls. The Congress had made the allegation after Tomar had, during an event in Maharashtra's Nagpur, said that the government moved a "step back" and "will move forward again" while talking about repealed farm laws.

"There is no proposal of the government to bring back agriculture reform laws. People like Rahul Gandhi indulge in cheap politics. These people have tried unsuccessfully to mislead the country by misquoting my statement. There is no such proposal to bring back the repealed laws," Tomar told reporters at Morena on Sunday.

In Nagpur, Tomar had said that the Centre brought agriculture amendment laws, but some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after the Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "But the government is not disappointed, we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone," Tomar had said.

Also Read — Centre to bring farm laws back after Assembly polls: Congress

After this statement, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday that the country's agriculture minister has insulted PM Modi's apology. "If anti-farmer steps are taken again, then satyagraha of annadatas will take place. Had defeated arrogance, will again defeat it," he had said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while referring to Tomar's remarks said the "concerted conspiracy" to bring back the three "anti-farmer" agricultural laws now stands exposed again by the statement made by Tomar.

The Centre had repealed the three farm laws which were passed by Parliament in September last year with an objective to bring reforms in the agriculture sector, especially marketing of farm produce. These three farm laws were the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: