Tomato prices to stabilise in southern states in two weeks: Food Secy

Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Thursday said retail tomato prices should stabilise in the next two weeks in southern states, where the rates have increased sharply due to crop damage owing to local rains.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, retail tomato prices are ruling between Rs 50 and 106 per kg in several locations. The same situation prevails in Maharasthra as well.

Barring Delhi, where tomato is being sold at Rs 40 per kg, retail prices in other metro cities were ruling high on June 2. Tomato was sold at Rs 77 per kg in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at Rs 60 per kg in Chennai on Thursday, the data showed.

Also Read | Retail prices of tomato skyrocket up to Rs 77 per kg in metro cities, barring Delhi

"In Delhi, tomato prices are stable. In southern India, prices have risen because of the damage to the crop due to local rains," Pandey told reporters.

Actual production and arrivals are more. There is no problem on the production side, he said, adding that the government has discussed this matter with states.

"It (prices) should stabilise in the next two weeks," he added.

The secretary also mentioned that even onion production and procurement are ahead of the last year's schedule.

"We have already procured 52,000 tonne so far from the rabi season which is far more than the last year's 30,000 tonne," he said.