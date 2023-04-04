Tonnes of capiz shells seized near Mumbai after dramatic chase

After a dramatic chase from Pen to Panvel in Navi Mumbai-Raigad, the Maharashtra Forest Department officials seized huge quantities of capiz shells likely worth crores in national and international markets.

Divisional Forest Officer of Raigad Ashish Thakre said that a case has been booked against at least two persons.

Capiz shells are whitish translucent shells of sea creatures also known as bivalve mollusks. Clams, mussels, oysters, and scallops are some of these creatures that use them to protect themselves from predators.

Seafood lovers relish the creatures and the shells command high market value due to their application in the fashion and decoration industry.

They are protected under Schedule lV of the Wildlife Protection Act which prohibits hunting, poaching, killing, and trading of wildlife species.

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials led by Assistant Conservator Sanjay Waghmode, Range officers Nathuram Kokre (Uran), Kuldeep Patkar (Pen) and Djhaneshwar Sonavane (Panvel) chased two light commercial vehicles and succeeded in intercepting them.

Both vehicles were loaded with gunny bags containing the shells and officials suspect the racket could be far wider than it appears. They are now looking for godowns where the material is stored.

According to the NatConnect Foundation, the shells find application in decorative items such as chandeliers, tabletops, collapsible screens, furniture, lampshades, cutlery and jewellery. The value could run into anything from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakhs.

There are online stores that sell decorative goods as well as loose shells which cost Rs 100 apiece.

There are reports that the shell powder is used in oil mining for cementing the drill pipes in the Gulf countries and the government must investigate this, NatConnect director B N Kumar said.