Took action on 31.5 mn pieces of content for hate speech in Q2: Facebook

Facebook has claimed that it took action against 31.5 million pieces of content for hate speech in the June 2021 quarter.

"We removed 31.5 million pieces of hate speech content from Facebook, compared to 25.2 million in Q1 (March quarter), and 9.8 million from Instagram, up from 6.3 million in Q1...Prevalence of hate speech on Facebook continued to decrease for the third quarter in a row," Facebook Vice-President Integrity Guy Rosen said in a blog post.

He also said hate speech content removal has increased over 15 times on Facebook and Instagram since Facebook first began reporting it.

Rosen said in the second quarter, the prevalence of hate speech was 0.05% or 5 views per 10,000 views.

This is down from 0.05-0.06% or 5 to 6 views per 10,000 views in the first quarter of the year. The statistics are part of Facebook's Community Standards Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2021.

The reduction was due to "continued improvement in our proactive detection".

During the reported quarter, the company removed more than 20 million pieces of content from Facebook and Instagram globally for violating its policies on Covid-19-related misinformation. It removed over 3,000 accounts, pages, and groups for repeatedly violating its rules against spreading Covid-19 and vaccine misinformation.

The social media platform also said it took action on 2.3 million content pieces on Facebook and 4,58,000 pieces on Instagram for child nudity and physical abuse content.

(With inputs from PTI)

