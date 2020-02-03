Top BJP leaders participate in mass contact programme for Delhi polls

The BJP in its last leg of campaigning for the February 8 Delhi polls, conducted a mega contact programme on Sunday, with its top leaders, including chief J P Nadda and Amit Shah, visiting various assembly constituencies.

Over one lakh party leaders and workers also participated in the programme that was conducted in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi.

BJP chief Nadda, Home Minister Shah and other top leaders are likely to visit offices of party candidates tonight to take stock of preparations for the polls.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited the Delhi Cantt constituency and met people there to seek support for BJP candidate Manish Singh, while Nadda visited Greater Kailash constituency to canvass for Shikha Rai.

Union Minister and Delhi assembly election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, and Union minister Harsh Vardhan were among the other BJP leaders who canvassed for party candidates.

Shah, Nadda, and other senior party leaders will visit election offices of candidates in different constituencies to take stock of preparations for the polls, according to a Delhi BJP statement.

"Shah will visit election offices in Timarpur, Adarsh ​​Nagar, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini Assembly constituency candidates while Nadda will go to the Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi and Jangpura election offices."