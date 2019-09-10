Top Congressman Kripashankar Singh quits over Art 370

A top Maharashtra Congress leader and former minister Kripashankar Singh has put in his papers over the stand the party has taken on the abrogation of Article 370.

Singh, a former minister of state for home and ex-Mumbai Congress chief, met AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge and tendered his resignation.

A prominent North Indian leader, he is close to the Gandhi family and several top Congress leaders. His relationship cuts across party lines.

As of now, he is in touch both with BJP and Sena leaders.