Total Covid-19 tests near peak of 4 crore; over 1 crore samples tested in past 2 weeks

  • Aug 28 2020, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 17:42 ist
The cumulative tests for detection of Covid-19 have reached 3,94,77,848 in the country, and more than one crore samples have been tested in the past two weeks, the Union Health Ministry said, highlighting that the Tests Per Million have increased to 28,607. 

India has tested more than 9 lakh samples for the detection of Covid-19 for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on the 'test, track and treat' strategy of the Union Government.

India has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day.  A total of 9,01,338 samples were tested in a span of 24 hours on Thursday taking the cumulative tests to 3,94,77,848 so far. 

"More than 1 crore samples have been tested for Covid in the past two weeks," the ministry said.

"The Tests Per Million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607. It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified at an early stage, their close contacts promptly tracked and isolated as well as timely and effective treatment can be ensured," the ministry underlined.

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. 

To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1,564 labs in the country; 998 labs in the government sector and 566 private labs. 

A record single day spike of 77,266 infections in a day, pushed India's Covid-19 tally to 33,87,500, while the death-toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

