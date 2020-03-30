Totally support request of closing mosques amid coronavirus crisis: Javed Akhtar

Support request to close mosques: Javed Akthar

  • Mar 30 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 20:12 ist
Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday supported the demand to shut mosques amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying even Kaaba and Medina have been closed due to the pandemic.

Tahir Mahmood, a former chairperson of the National Minorities Commission, on Saturday had urged Dar-ul-Uloom, Deoband, to issue a fatwa for the closure of all mosques in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar, 75, said he agrees with the request of Mahmood.

"Tahir Mehmood Saheb a scholar and the ex chairman of the minority commission has asked Darul ulum Deoband to give a Fatwa to close all the mosques till corona crisis is there. I totally support his demand. If Kaaba and the mosque in Madina can be closed down why not Indian mosques," the lyricist tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police had cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago.

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 1000 people and claimed 29 lives. PTI JUR The government and medical professionals have urged people to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distancing.

Javed Akhtar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mosque
