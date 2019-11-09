Toughest issues can be resolved within Constitution: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute saying it has given the message that even the toughest issues can be resolved within the framework of the Constitution.

In an 11-minute address to the nation, Modi also called upon citizens to make a new beginning by leaving the past behind and build a new India that should be no place for bitterness, fear and negativity.

“The verdict also marks the closure of a legal process that went on for decades,” Modi said adding that the acceptance of the verdict by the people has also demonstrated the vibrancy and the strength of India’s democracy.

Modi also sought to draw the similarities of the Ayodhya verdict with the fall of the Berlin Wall on this very day 30 years back.

“Two opposite ideologies had come together to make a take a new pledge. Today is 9th November, when the Kartarpur Sahib corridor has been inaugurated with the cooperation of India and Pakistan. After the Ayodhya verdict, this November 9 also gives us a message to move forward together,” the prime minister said.

“Today’s message is to unite and live together. On this issue, if there is even the faintest bitterness in anybody’s mind, this is also the day to sacrifice it,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the verdict also marked a golden chapter not just for the country’s unity but also for its jurisprudence.

“The Supreme Court heard everyone, with great patience, and to everyone’s satisfaction the verdict was unanimous, The judges, the courts and the judicial system need to be commended for this,” Modi said.

Earlier, the prime minister took to Twitter to assert that the judgment should not be seen as win or loss for anybody and appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and harmony