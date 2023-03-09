Tourism Ministry bags award at ITB Berlin for Centre's post-Covid ad campaign

The Centre’s post-Covid ad campaign has earned the Union Ministry of Tourism the Golden & Silver Star awards at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair.

India won the awards in the ‘TV/Cinema Commercials International and Country International’ category at the International ‘Golden City Gate Tourism Awards 2023’ held at the ITB.

The promotional films and television commercials that bagged India the award were produced by the ministry as part of its ‘Post Covid Promotional Global Campaign’ as India reopened after the pandemic.

“(The) Ministry of Tourism has developed the new Incredible India brand films for welcoming foreign tourists to the country after the pandemic. These brand films have been widely circulated within the domestic and international travel industry for wider usage for promotional and marketing purposes,” the Ministry said in a release.

The promotional material was produced in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Arabic. Arvind Singh, secretary at the Ministry of Tourism received the award in Berlin on Wednesday.

The Golden City Gate Tourism Multimedia Awards is given annually in various categories to the tourism and hospitality sectors during the three-day ITB festival. In the International section, several countries, cities, regions and hotels compete. The entries are judged by an international jury comprising film and tourism experts.

The India pavilion at the ITB has over 60 participants ranging from travel agents, tour operators, airlines, hotels, the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, etc. The Ministry said that this year it will focus on publicising India’s culture, heritage, adventure, rural tourism and niche tourism products such as cuisine, wellness, yoga, wildlife, and luxury.