Tourists facing unpleasant situations in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 17 2020, 20:58pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 21:24pm ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

With two foreign tourists in Kerala being infected with COVID-19 and they were found to have got in touch with many local people, many tourists have been facing an unpleasant situation in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that over the last few days a series of instances of tourists being denied taxis, accommodation and travel in public transport buses were reported from various parts of the state.

Such incidents were a shame for the state and it would also badly hit Kerala tourism's future by leaving a negative impression about the state.

While a French lady with a three-year-old child was denied food and accommodation at many hotels, a Russian family with three children were denied taxi.

In another incident, a French tourist was forced to exit a transport bus, while two tourists from France and Italy were denied accommodation for two days.

The chief minister said that a section of the tourism industry has now formed forums in all districts to extend assistance to tourists facing such issues.

He also said that there would not be any restriction on foreign tourists in Kerala at present to return to their native places if they have no Covid infection.

