Tourists start arriving in Kashmir gradually after twin lockdowns

After facing severe hit due to twin lockdowns since last August, tourist have begun arriving in Kashmir in recent weeks, though not in high numbers.

Since last August, the Valley did not see much tourist arrivals first due to the lockdown imposed after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and then due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March this year. According to official figures, the Kashmir tourism industry suffered a whopping Rs 1166.81 crore from August 2019 to August 2020.

However, tourism players are optimistic that in the winter season, the Valley will be an attractive destination for domestic tourists in view of the barred international travel due to Covid-19.

“Enquires (from tourists) have started to take place for the winter months and the numbers are far better than they were during the past one and a half months,” said Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo, President of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), a representative of more than 100 tourism agencies.

He termed these enquiries as “breaking the ice.” “We expect numbers at the year end. Tourists want to see snow. A good number of inquiries come from Gujarat and Maharashtra. We hope that numbers will be better as restrictions are still on international travel. Domestic tourists will prefer Kashmir for its scenic beauty,” Kuthoo added.

Director Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad too is optimistic saying tourist arrivals have started to pick up in the past weeks. “More than 600 tourists arrived in the Valley by air on Sunday. This is just the beginning and we are getting good enquiries too,” he said.

Ahmad said the Department is putting in all efforts to facilitate tourist arrivals in Kashmir. “We are aware people belonging to the industry are suffering. Be it a Shikara wallah, a taxi wallah, a hotel owner or travel agent — all of them are suffering,” he said.

Aijaz Ahmad, a senior manager at one of the five star hotels in Srinagar, feels the current Covid-19 situation across the world may attract some domestic tourists to Kashmir around new year as there is a bar on international travel.

“The number of enquiries by tourists is a positive sign. People are showing interest to visit Kashmir and it has generated some hope,” he added.