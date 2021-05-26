Track Live position of Cyclone Yaas here

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2021, 08:06 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 08:21 ist
Dark clouds loom over fishing boats moored as Cyclone Yaas barrels towards India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal where is expected to make a landfall tomorrow, in Digha some 190 KM from Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo

Cyclone Yaas, the second major tropical cyclonic storm to hit India in one month, will be making landfall in the country's Eastern coast later on Wednesday.

Follow live updates on Cyclone Yaas here

Lakhs of people have been evacuated from its path, and the Army has been mobilised to provide support. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has even gone on to say that it may be more severe than Amphan, which struck the region last year.

Here is how you can track the position of Cyclone Yaas live:

Cyclone
Cyclone Yaas
India
India Meteorological Department
weather

