Track Live position of Cyclone Yaas here

Cyclone Yaas, the second major tropical cyclonic storm to hit India in one month, will be making landfall in the country's Eastern coast later on Wednesday.
Lakhs of people have been evacuated from its path, and the Army has been mobilised to provide support. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has even gone on to say that it may be more severe than Amphan, which struck the region last year.
Here is how you can track the position of Cyclone Yaas live:
