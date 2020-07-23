Trade unions to observe August 9 as 'Save India Day'

Coinciding with 'Quit India Day', ten central trade unions will observe August 9 as 'Save India Day' by organising protests, including 'jail bharo' (filling jails) and demonstrations, across the country in protest against the Narendra Modi government's "anti-worker" policies and "failure" in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trade unions -- INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC -- also have urged workers to organise programmes on August 18 in solidarity with coal workers who are going on a strike the same day.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the joint platform of trade unions held on July 8 and July 18.

In a joint statement, the organisations said that only a small percentage is finding their place back in jobs and that also on reduced wages and refusal to pay lockdown period salary, even as some industrial units are being opened up after the lockdown.

They said jobless people are more than 14 crore and if daily wagers as well as contract and casual workers are added, the figure will rise to over 24 crore who are out of livelihood at present. The MSMEs themselves are reporting that 30% to 35% units may not be in position to start their activities, they said.

"All workers are not being taken back...Such denial of employment, and pressing for wage-reduction have to be unitedly combated...This is grossly violative of the existing statutes," they said. It also cited the recent decision of Air India to give notice to 20,000 employees to go on leave without pay for six months, including the provision of compulsory (forced) leave without pay, which may get extended to five years.

On August 9, trade unions have asked workers to organise "satyagraha/jail bharo'' or any other form of militant agitations in all workplaces, industrial centres, district headquarters and rural areas. The unions will raise the issue of privatisation of Public Sector Units, including in defence and railways, unemployment,

"Steps in favour of corporates of Indian and foreign brands to usurp natural resources and business of the country while mouthing the slogan of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat are being pushed through shamelessly," they said.

They said workers in defence sector unions and federations are likely to go on strike in mid-September as a strike ballot has been approved by more than 99% workers.

Scheme workers unions/federations (Anganwadi, ASHA, mid-day meal etc) have jointly decided to go in for a two days strike on August 7-8, which will converge with 'Save India Day' agitation.

The trade unions will also be petitioning the President and an online petition campaign on change.org will be initiated after finalising the draft.