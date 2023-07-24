Traditional medicine at forefront of G20 discussions: Amitabh Kant

Traditional medicine is at the forefront of G20 discussions and its potential role in addressing health challenges is being acknowledged, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said.

Kant spoke at an important interaction with G20 engagement groups held here on Sunday. The stakeholders had a clear and emphatic view that the efforts of the Indian government have brought traditional medicine at the forefront of the discussions of the grouping on health, according to a statement issued by the Ayush ministry.

In his address, Kant said, "I greatly appreciate the Ministry of Ayush for being at the forefront of actively collaborating with all engagement and working groups. We need to amplify the importance of Ayush practices in achieving holistic health and wellbeing."

He added that traditional medicine has been an integral resource of health for centuries in India.

Kant highlighted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has come up with a dedicated WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) in India, which will harness the power of traditional medicine.

In his address, Additional Secretary, Health Lav Agarwal said, "The world is talking about the concept of integrative health or holistic health in terms of approaching all the health challenges. We have been working in partnership, coordinating among the G20 countries and all of us have a clear view in terms of acceptance of the role that traditional medicine plays in the health sector."

From the experience sharing of the various experts and senior officials participating in the interaction, a strong likelihood emerged that the health declaration will have a dedicated mention, acknowledging the potential role of traditional medicine, the statement said.

On the occasion, Secretary, Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha personally complimented the leadership of the G20 engagement and working groups for contributing in the area of traditional medicine through their recommendations and insightful deliberations.

He said the main objective was to share the contribution of the Ayush ministry under India's G20 presidency and it was achieved successfully. Traditional medicine was effectively highlighted at all the health working group meetings and the ministry appreciates the efforts, the statement said.

Welcoming the gathering, Rahul Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted the ministry's role in actively building dialogue around traditional medicine with various G20 engagement and working groups.

As the leaders of the world's major economies convene for the G20 summit, it is imperative to contemplate the pivotal role traditional medicine can play in global social wellness and contributing in advancing medical knowledge and developing new treatments, he said.