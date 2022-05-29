Cop killed, 4 injured as car falls into river in J&K

Traffic cop killed, 4 injured as car falls into river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Traffic policeman Mohammad Bashir died on the spot while his son and three others escaped with minor injuries

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 29 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A traffic policeman was killed and four of his relatives were injured as their car skidded off the road and plunged into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

Selection Grade Constable Mohammad Bashir (47) and his relatives were en route to Mandi from Poonch, some 17 kilometre away, and the accident took place near Kalai, a police official said.

Bashir died on the spot while his son and three others escaped with minor injuries, he said.

The car was completely damaged in the accident, the official said, adding, police have registered a case and further investigation is on. 

Jammu & Kashmir
India News

