Traffic cop killed, 4 injured as car falls into river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

A traffic policeman was killed and four of his relatives were injured as their car skidded off the road and plunged into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

Selection Grade Constable Mohammad Bashir (47) and his relatives were en route to Mandi from Poonch, some 17 kilometre away, and the accident took place near Kalai, a police official said.

Bashir died on the spot while his son and three others escaped with minor injuries, he said.

The car was completely damaged in the accident, the official said, adding, police have registered a case and further investigation is on.