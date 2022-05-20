Trai moots mechanism for KYC-based caller name display

Trai has also implemented blockchain technology to curb the problem of spam calls and messages

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 14:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Telecom regulator Trai will soon start consultation on framing a mechanism for caller's KYC-based name to flash on phone screens when someone calls, according to a top official.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has received a reference to begin consultation on the same from the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The consultation on this is expected to begin in a couple of months, Trai Chairman PD Vaghela said.

"We have just received a reference, and we will start work on this soon. Name as per KYC will appear when someone calls," Vaghela said.

Trai had already been thinking on similar lines, but now with the specific reference from the telecom department, work on this will start soon.

"The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms," Vaghela added.

The move assumes significance as the mechanism will help identify callers as per their KYC (Know Your Customer) and bring greater accuracy and transparency than some apps that identify callers based on crowdsourcing data.

Sources said that once the framework for KYC based-new mechanism is worked out, the identity establishment will become more clear and legally tenable. It will also have a ripple effect, leading to a clean up of data on crowdsourcing apps as there will be KYC linkages.

Asked whether the process will be kept voluntary, sources said it is too early to discuss the modalities since many aspects will come up for discussion at the consultation stage.

Trai has also implemented blockchain technology to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) or spam calls and messages.

Check out DH's latest videos

Telecom
Caller ID
KYC
Trai

