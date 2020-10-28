Trailer rams bike at Thokkottu bridge killing couple

Trailer rams bike at Thokkottu bridge killing couple

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 28 2020, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 10:39 ist
Ryan was a resident of Bajal and the couple were staying in a rented house at Mastikatte in Ullal for the past 10 days. Credit: Social media

 In a tragic accident, a couple returning home on a two-wheeler were knocked down and run over by a trailer at Thokkottu overbridge on Tuesday.

According to police, Priya Fernandes (25) died on the spot while her husband Ryan Fernandes (34) died on the way to a hospital.

Ryan was a resident of Bajal and the couple were staying in a rented house at Mastikatte in Ullal for the past 10 days. Both of them were working in Fr Muller Hospital in Kankanady. A case was registered and investigation is underway.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Accident
Thokkottu flyover

What's Brewing

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

When Armenia talked tough, Azerbaijan took action

When Armenia talked tough, Azerbaijan took action

Unique dictionary covering 4 Dravidian languages ready

Unique dictionary covering 4 Dravidian languages ready

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

 