Trailer rams bike at Thokkottu bridge killing couple

In a tragic accident, a couple returning home on a two-wheeler were knocked down and run over by a trailer at Thokkottu overbridge on Tuesday.

According to police, Priya Fernandes (25) died on the spot while her husband Ryan Fernandes (34) died on the way to a hospital.

Ryan was a resident of Bajal and the couple were staying in a rented house at Mastikatte in Ullal for the past 10 days. Both of them were working in Fr Muller Hospital in Kankanady. A case was registered and investigation is underway.