Train passengers can now order food via WhatsApp

Railway passengers can now order food online through WhatsApp, said the national transporter on Monday.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), the catering arm of the railways on Monday introduced e-catering services for the passengers through WhatsApp to make its e-catering services more customer-centric.

IRCTC was already serving the customers via its website www.catering.irctc.co.in and e-catering app Food on Track.

The Railways has started Business WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 for the purpose.

At present, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on selected trains.

Based on feedback of passengers, the railways will extend to other trains as well, the railways said in a statement.

Initially, two stages implementation of e-catering services was planned through WhatsApp Communication. In the first phase, Business WhatsApp number will be sending a message to the customer booking e-ticket for opting for e-catering services through clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

With this option, the customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring to download the App.

In the next phase of the services, WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them, the statement said. Approximately 50000 meals are being served in a day to the customers through IRCTC’s e-catering services enabled through its website as well as app.