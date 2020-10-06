Train services on Kolkata-Chennai route disrupted

Train services on Kolkata-Chennai route disrupted as goods train damages FOB in Odisha

PTI
PTI, Balasore,
  • Oct 06 2020, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 15:07 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Train services have been disrupted on a section of the Kolkata-Chennai route as a goods train hit an iron angle hanging from a foot overbridge (FOB) and damaged the structure partially in Odisha's Balasore district, a Railway official said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when a Haldia-bound coal-laden train from Dhamara was passing through Soro railway station under the jurisdiction of the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone, he said.

The track has been shut for safety reasons as repairing is underway, the official said.

Train services will resume soon, he said, adding the accident is being probed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Railways
Odisha

What's Brewing

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

 