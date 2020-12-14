Trains cancelled to and from Rajasthan due to dense fog

Several express trains running to and fro Rajasthan have been cancelled due to dense fog in northern India, officials said Monday.

Ajmer-Sealdah express and Sealdah-Ajmer express have been cancelled from December 16 to 31 and from December 17 to January 1, respectively, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway Shashi Kiran said.

Ajmer-Amritsar and Amritsar-Ajmer bi-weekly express have been cancelled till December 31, Dibrugarh-Lalgarh express from December 16 to 31 and Lalgarh-Dibrugarh from December 19 to January 3.

The trains which have been partially cancelled include Sriganganagar-Haridwar daily and Haridwar-Sriganganagar intercity