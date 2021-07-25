Trains running with highest frequency daily as during pre-Covid time: DMRC

Notwithstanding the restrictions on number of passengers to be carried, the DMRC is running maximum trains, performing over 5,100 trips with highest frequency daily as was available during pre-Covid time, officials said on Sunday.

As the city government announced further lifting of restrictions on Saturday in view of an improved coronavirus situation, the Delhi Metro has said that its services will now run with full seating capacity from July 26, but there will still be no provision for standing travel for commuters.

The DMRC has been running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services had resumed after a long hiatus. Crowds of passengers have been reported at various stations since then, but the urban transporter has maintained that it's on account of maintaining the Covid norms.

The DMRC, in a statement, reiterated that despite being permitted to carry restrictions on numbers of passengers, it is still running maximum trains performing over 5,100 trips with highest frequency daily as was available during pre-Covid times, when over 60 lakh passenger journeys were performed daily, contrary to the general belief that the DMRC at present is running its services with reduced trains due to travel restrictions.

Also, the guidelines pronounced by the authorities are binding on the Delhi Metro, it said.

And, even with these revised guidelines, a maximum of 50 passengers per coach are permitted, as against 300 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Entry to stations will continue to be regulated, the DMRC said.

"As a result, though the queues may slightly reduce, these might still be there outside stations, especially during peak hours owing to the compliance and adherence to the Covid-appropriate behaviour inside metro premises as per the government guidelines," it said.

As and when further relaxations are announced by the authorities, the DMRC will ensure that all steps are taken from its end to provide ease of entry and convenient travel to the general public, the officials said.

The DMRC again appealed to the public to travel by the metro "only when it is absolutely necessary and observe all Covid-related travel protocols in place for their own and everyone else's safety in this fight against the pandemic".

DMRC services were fully suspended from May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19, and successively extended by the city government.

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, from June 7, it has been running with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.