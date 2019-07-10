Transgender Bill to come in upcoming Parl Session: Govt

A bill to provide protection to the rights of the transgender community members and empower them socially, educationally and economically will be brought in Parliament in the ensuing Session.

The Union Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal to introduce the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 in the next Session of Parliament.

“The Bill will benefit a large number of transgender persons, mitigate the stigma, discrimination and abuse against this marginalized section and bring them into the mainstream of society. This will lead to inclusiveness and will make the transgender persons productive members of the society,” the government said in a statement after the cabinet meeting.

The amendment bill approved by the Cabinet will be introduced in the ensuing session of Parliament, it added.

The government noted that the transgender community was among one of the most marginalized communities in the country because they do not fit into the “stereotypical categories of gender of men or women”.

Consequently, they face problems ranging from social exclusion to discrimination, lack of education facilities, unemployment, lack of medical facilities “and so on.”

“The Bill provides a mechanism for their social, economic and educational empowerment. It will empower the transgender community socially, educationally and economically,” the government added.