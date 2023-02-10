Transport Ministry issues draft notification to help Divyangjan to convert fully built vehicle 

Transport ministry aids Divyangjan vehicle conversion

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 16:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification to facilitate 'Divyangjan' in the conversion of fully built vehicles into adapted vehicles through temporary registration. 

Adaptation of motor vehicles, as per the specific needs of Divyangajan, is often required to facilitate their mobility. Currently, such adaptation could either be carried out prior to the registration of vehicle, by the manufacturer or his authorised dealer, or after the registration of vehicle in as is form on the basis of permission received from registering authority, the Ministry said in a statement. 

To simplify this process, the MoRTH has proposed amendments in rules 53A and 53B, to extend the facility of temporary registration for adaptation of motor vehicles.

These  amendments are expected to further facilitate the driving of motor vehicles by Divyangjan. Comments and suggestions are invited from all stakeholders within a period of thirty days, said the Ministry. 

According to the key provisions, in rule 53A, the grounds for applying for temporary registration has been expanded, to include cases of fully built motor vehicles which are to be altered for conversion to an adapted vehicle.

In rule 53B, a proviso is proposed to be added under sub-rule 2 to state that the validity of temporary registration will be 45 days for conversion of fully built motor vehicle to adapted vehicle, as well as in case the motor vehicle is being registered in a state other than the state in which the dealer is situated, said the statement. 

 

