Transporters' body AIMTC says support to farmers' Bharat Bandh successful, peaceful

Transporters' apex body AIMTC on Tuesday said the support to the farmers' Bharat Bandh call was 'successful, peaceful and voluntary'.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities, had announced to suspend operations in the country to support the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmers.

"The support by the transport fraternity to the Bharat Bandh call by farmers is successful, peaceful and voluntary," AIMTC Secretary General Naveen Gupta told PTI.

AIMTC in a statement yesterday said the transporters in the entire country will halt operations in support of the farmers' Bharat Bandh call.

AIMTC's former President and Chairman of its Core Committee Bal Malkit Singh had said that the fraternity will organise peaceful demonstrations and protest rallies at truck terminals in districts.

Terming the farm sector as the backbone and lifeline of the nation, the body had said the leaders of transport associations and unions from almost all 739 districts and talukas in the country also came forward and decided to organise peaceful demonstrations under the banner of AIMTC.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for 12 consecutive days at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.

The farmers have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities. It has also accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers.