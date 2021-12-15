Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu' Miss Universe gown

Harnaaz Sandhu became Miss Universe 2021 and brought home the title after 21 years wearing a gown designed by artist Saisha Shinde who identifies herself as a transwoman.

Sandhu’s stunning silver gown caught the attention of many on the big day when she won Miss Universe and Shinde couldn’t be more proud of her creation.

"We did it," Shinde wrote in an Instagram post on Sandhu’s win.

Shinde publicly came out as a transwoman earlier this year with an Instagram post mentioning: "It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed. I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman.”

Saisha Shinde, formerly known as Swapnil Shinde, showed the making of Sandhu’s gown through a series of Instagram posts.

Only two Indians before Sandhu, just 21 and an actor as well as a model, have been crowned Miss Universe earlier -- actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The win, being seen as a fillip for the beauty pageant industry, led to celebrations at her home and congratulatory messages from all quarters, including from politicians, showbiz celebs and the two former title holders.

(With PTI inputs)

