Travel ban could impact 1% point of India's GDP: Report

Travel ban could impact 1 percentage point of India's GDP: SBI Report

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2020, 00:14am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 02:02am ist
It said the inoperability analysis of three sectors – transport, tourism and hotels – show a significant impact on demand and hence output.

The coronavirus outbreak could impact close to one percentage point of India’s GDP through trade, hotels and transport channels’ disruption between 2019-20 and 2020-21, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) report.

India could lose an estimated 3 million tourists in the calendar year 2020 and foreign exchange of about $7 billion in related revenues due to travel ban across countries.

“Considering these numbers on an aggregate basis, the pandemic shock could have a 90 basis point impact on India’s GDP from trade, hotels and transport in between 2019-20 and 2020-21,” the paper said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases here

Various estimates suggest that China alone accounts for 3% of all foreign tourist arrivals into India. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism industry may lose revenue worth $ 550 mn in the near future.

It said the inoperability analysis of three sectors – transport, tourism and hotels – show a significant impact on demand and hence output.

As the number of coronavirus cases rise, the economic impact is expected to accrue from supply-chain risk which may link up with exports in pharmaceutical sectors.

With imports standing at 68%, China is a dominant supplier of bulk drugs & drug intermediates to India. The outbreak will force manufacturers to look for alternate suppliers and lead to the increase in domestic prices

On the direct export side, a set of commodities may see some disruption where China is an important export destination.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
travel
Tourism
India
GDP
China
State Bank of India
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

Indian exchanges tell employees to work from home

Indian exchanges tell employees to work from home

Equipping CCI for the digital era

Equipping CCI for the digital era

Time for a separate Law

Time for a separate Law

 