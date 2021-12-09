Travel bans likely to hit Covid supplies in Africa: CDC

Travel bans on African countries likely to affect Covid supplies, says CDC

Reuters
Reuters, Nairobi,
  • Dec 09 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 17:16 ist
People register before getting vaccinated outside an ambulance which has been converted to facilitate vaccinations at a Covid-19 vaccination event in Manenberg. Credit: AFP Photo

Travel bans imposed on African countries are likely to affect supplies of materials needed for the fight against Covid-19 to the continent, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

Nkengasong also said during an online media briefing that his organisation was not recommending blanket booster shots in Africa, but anyone who was offered a booster should be elderly or immunocompromised. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Africa
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Travel ban

Related videos

What's Brewing

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

 