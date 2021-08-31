Treat khadi as national fabric: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged people to treat khadi as a national fabric and promote its use extensively.

He also called upon celebrities from various fields to come forward and promote the use of khadi in a big way.

The vice president was speaking at the launch of 'Khadi India Quiz Contest' organised as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Referring to the environmental benefits of khadi, the vice president noted that it has zero carbon footprint as it does not require electricity or any kind of fuel for its manufacturing.

"At a time when the world is looking for sustainable alternatives in clothing, it should be remembered that khadi as an eco-friendly and sustainable fabric certainly meets the requirement," Naidu said according to an official statement.

He also called upon educational institutions to explore using khadi for uniforms. He said it will not only give students an opportunity to experience the many benefits of khadi but will also help them connect with the great freedom fighters and freedom movement.

"Due to its porous texture, khadi is eminently suitable for our local climatic conditions," he said.

He appealed to the youth to make khadi a fashion statement and promote its use among everyone with passion.

Urging everyone to take part in the contest, he said it was an interesting way of going back to our roots as it recollects the historic moments of the freedom struggle and the unparalleled contribution of the freedom fighters.

Describing India's freedom struggle as a saga of bravery, resilience and devout patriotism, the vice president recalled how Mahatma Gandhi galvanised the masses across the length and breadth of the country in the fight against colonial rule.

He said India's freedom struggle was a journey of resilience and hope “which inspires us to keep moving no matter how adverse the situation gets”.

Naidu expressed happiness over the phenomenal turnaround of khadi in the last seven years and lauded the government, KVIC and all the stakeholders for accelerating the growth.

The vice president recalled the historical relevance of khadi and said it was a binding force for the masses during the freedom movement.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma were amongst those who attended the event.

