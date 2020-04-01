Treat migrant workers with respect, dignity: Centre

With 6.66 lakh migrant workers in relief camps, the Centre, on Wednesday, issued an advisory to officers asking them to give a healing touch by treating everyone with dignity, respect, empathy and compassion.

The 13-point advisory – ‘Understanding the Issues of Migrant Population – COVID-19’, the Health Ministry point out that migrant workers were full of anxieties and fears stemming out of various concerns about spending time in relief camps or quarantine centres.

“Listen to their concerns patiently and understand their problems. Recognise specific and varied needs for each person/family. There is no generalisation,” the advisory said.

The advisory came a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that more than 6.66 lakh migrant workers, who had set off on foot for their native villages from different cities, after the 21-day lock down was announced, have been placed in 21,604 relief camps.

The advisory also came a day after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre will ensure that within 24 hours trained counsellors and community group leaders of all faiths would visit the relief camps/ shelter homes to deal with any consternation the migrant workers may be going through.

“Immediate concerns faced by such migrant workers relate to food, shelter, healthcare, fear of getting infected or spreading the infection, loss of wages, concerns about the family, anxiety and fear,” it said.

The advisory noted that the migrant workers may react in a manner that may appear insulting but asked those in charge to understand their issues with patience.

“Help them to acknowledge that this is an unusual situation of uncertainty and reassure them that the situation is transient and not going to last long. Normal life is going to resume soon,” the advisory said.

It also underscored the need to emphasise the importance of their staying in their present location and how mass movement could greatly and adversely affect all efforts to contain the coronavirus.