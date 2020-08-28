Trends in technology shaping engineering education in India

As the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates the speed and scale of digital transformation, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), additive manufacturing (AM), big data and automation, among others, are revolutionising the way businesses are run and virtually no industry has been left untouched by digitisation.

There are numerous innovations taking place in almost every field and, if industry experts are to be believed, the role of engineers is being redefined like never before. “With the increasing demand for new technology, products and materials, an engineering degree will be in great demand and will offer exciting and valuable careers opportunities in the near future. The prospects certainly look bright for those with a specialisation in any of the emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, AI, ML, big data and analytics”, says Shailesh Mishra, Business Head at a renewable power solutions organisation.

Shaina Nagpal Das, Lead Consultant with a professional services firm concurs that the future looks promising for computer science graduates. “They are going to command some of the highest starting salaries, and because of the growing demand, they will have an abundance of opportunities. They can choose to be a data analyst, games developer, IT consultant, UX designer, Web designer, application developer and what have you. The sky is the limit for those with the right qualifications and skill sets,” she says.

Youngsters looking for a long-term and rewarding career in this fast-paced digital world can opt for a specialised programme. Here are a few that hold high prospects:

Artificial intelligence

This term usually refers to the ability of a machine to perform tasks commonly associated with human beings. It makes it possible for computers to learn from experience and perform human-like tasks. From voice-powered personal assistants to self-driving automated vehicles endowed with powerful predictive capabilities, there are several examples of artificial intelligence in use today.

Machine learning

This technology has already transformed the way many industries function. Machine learning is the process of teaching a computer system how to make accurate predictions when fed data, ideally going on to perform tasks beyond what it has been specifically programmed for. It can analyse massive datasets and perform a variety of actions based on the nature of the industry it is applied to. For instance, this technology has made image recognition and text translation possible.

Additive manufacturing

Sometimes also referred to as 3D printing, additive manufacturing is a process that creates a physical object from a digital design. It is a transformative approach to industrial production that enables the creation of lighter, stronger parts and systems. It’s a computer-controlled process that creates three-dimensional objects by depositing materials, usually in layers.

Additive manufacturing and 3D printing have their uses in multiple sectors such as healthcare, construction, retail, defence, pharma, aerospace and the automotive industry.

Blockchain

This revolutionary technology is being hailed as a game-changer across a range of sectors such as banking, insurance, hospitality, retail, health and pharmaceutical. Blockchains have the potential to make trusted third parties (notaries, banking trades and land registry) redundant and replace them with distributed computer systems. This breakthrough technology streamlines all the functions associated with asset management and payments. It eliminates the need for intermediaries or brokers and ensures effective management of transactional data.

Internet of Things

Right from a smartwatch to a smart television, the application of the Internet of Things (IoT ) can be seen in almost everything around us. It is IoT that is keeping a record of our behaviour, preferences and usage, and silently working at the backend to deliver a highly personalised experience. The ‘thing’ in IoT can be a person with a heart monitor implant, an automobile that has built-in sensors to alert the driver when fuel is low or any other object that can be assigned an Internet protocol (IP) address and can transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Going forward, it is expected that IoT devices will become indispensable for several general-purpose computing tasks.

Tech at the core

These technological advancements are the core work areas of tomorrow’s engineers and represent an incredible opportunity for those with a scientific bent of mind. The adoption of digital technology has reached a stage where we are ready for another radical shift – the digital transformation of the industry or what we call Industry 4.0.

In such a scenario, engineering graduates will find themselves uniquely poised to solve many of the resulting challenges and ensure that the organisations not only adapt, but also thrive in the new ecosystem.