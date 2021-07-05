Tribal rights activist Fr Stan Swamy passes away

Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, who was suffering from multiple health issues, passed away on Monday.

Father Swamy was arrested by the NIA on 8 October, 2020 from Ranchi.

Swamy was undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital, following a court order on May 28. He had suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, and doctors were unable to revive him.

Father Swamy, who was in the Holy Family Hospital in Andheri, was put in ventilator support as his health condition deteriorated.

The 84-year-old activist suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Over the last nine months, activists across India had been pleading for his release.

Father Swamy passed away at 1.24 pm, his counsel told the Bombay High Court.

A Roman Catholic priest of the Jesuit order, he originally hails from Trichy in Tamil Nadu.

Stan was a former Director of the Jesuit-run Indian Social Institute, Bangalore from 1975 to 1986.

He had spent his lifetime fighting for tribal and adivasi rights.