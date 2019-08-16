Tributes paid to Vajpayee on first death anniversary

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2019, 10:22am ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2019, 11:07am ist
President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul during prayer meeting to pay tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal, on his first death anniversary, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 16, 2019. (PTI Photo)

A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal--the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee--on Friday to mark the first death anniversary of the former prime minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee's family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music.

The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year. The central samadhi platform comprises nine square black polished granite stone blocks, capped with a "diya" in the centre. Vajpayee (93) died on August 16 last year at AIIMS. 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Death Anniversary
Ram Nath Kovind
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Comments (+)
 