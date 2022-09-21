Tricolour will be installed at tourist places: Centre

Reddy appealed to the states and stakeholders to install flags at all hotels and tourist places

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2022, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 02:22 ist

Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Tricolour will be installed at tourist places. On the concluding day of the three-day National Conference of State Tourism Ministers at Dharamshala, Reddy appealed to the states and stakeholders to install flags at all hotels and tourist places. 

At the sidelines of the conference that had the attendance of tourism ministers of 12 states, it was revealed that the tourism sector is estimated to achieve a contribution of $50 billion to India’s GDP contribution, $30 billion in foreign exchange earnings and 15 million foreign arrivals by 2024. 

In addition to that, by 2030, the contribution of the tourism sector to GDP will touch $250 billion, and as many as 137 million jobs will be created in the tourism sector. 

