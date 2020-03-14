Trinamool Congress launches drive to bring back disgruntled party workers

With an eye on the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to launch a state-wide drive to bring back disgruntled and inactive workers to the party fold. According to sources in the TMC majority of these workers were with the party since its inception but became inactive mainly because they felt sidelined by new members and leaders.

“We have decided to felicitate at lease 10,000 of such party workers across the state recognizing their contribution to TMC. The felicitation programs will be held across all the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state,” a senior TMC leader said.

He also said that the state leadership has sent detailed instruction to the district units in this regard.

TMC sources revealed the felicitation will be held on March 15 when the first state of the newly launched public outreach initiative ‘Mamata, the pride of Bengal’ will conclude.

“Members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor have prepared a list of such inactive workers of TMC who have distanced themselves from party activities for several reasons,” said the TMC leader.

Members of Kishor’s team have sent the names and phone numbers of such inactive party workers to the respective MLAs who have been instructed to call them in person and invite them for the facilitation program.

“We have got clear instruction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that workers who were with the party since its inception must not feel left out. The initiative is part of our effort to carry out her instruction,” the TMC leader said.