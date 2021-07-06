Trinamool Congress leader conducts 'enquiry' at Solicitor General's residence

A senior leader of the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday turned up at the gate of the residence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in New Delhi without any prior appointment but was not allowed to meet him.

The ‘enquiry’ by Trinamool Congress general secretary in West Bengal and former Rajya Sabha member, Kunal Ghosh, was a part of the campaign the party recently launched against the Solicitor General over the purported visit of Suvendu Adhikari, a Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA in the State, to his residence.

Ghosh told the security guards at the gate that he had come to meet Mehta. He was however not allowed in and was told that one could meet the Solicitor General only if after taking a prior appointment for such a meeting.

The Trinamool Congress leader later claimed that whatever the security guards told him at the gate of the residence of the Solicitor General clearly proved that Suvendu Adhikari had a prior appointment for meeting the second highest law officer of the Union Government.

“Enquiry Report: Now it is clear that if you want to take entry into (the) SG's (Solicitor General’s) house, you have to be connected with related cases or there must be prior appointment,” Ghosh posted on Twitter. “So the guy who entered that house that day had prior appointment.”

He apparently referred to Adhikari as “the guy”.

The Trinamool Congress said that what Mehta’s security guards had told Ghosh clearly debunked the Solicitor General’s claim that Adhikari had arrived at his residence without prior appointment. The BJP leader had not only been allowed in, but, according to the Solicitor General, had also been offered a cup of tea.

Mehta said that he had not met Adhikari.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that since Adhikari was being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate for his involvement in the Narada sting operation case and Saradha Chit Fund scam, his meeting with the Solicitor General reeked of “grave impropriety” and raised “troubling doubts about his professional integrity”.

Two Trinamool Congress MPs called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, demanding the removal of the law officer from his post. The party had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the same demand.

Adhikari is a protege-turned-foe of the TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He quit the TMC and joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in the State and defeated Banerjee in Nandigram. He is now the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, but remains an accused in the Narada case as well as the Saradha Chit Fund scam being probed by the CBI and the ED. Mehta is representing the investigating agencies in the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court in connection with the cases.

The Trinamool Congress stated that Mehta should release CCTV footage of his house to make his clarification convincing.

