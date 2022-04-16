Trinamool Congress victorious in West Bengal bypolls

Trinamool Congress victorious in West Bengal bypolls

Shatrughan Sinha with 5,41,591 votes (55.52 per cent of votes) has left behind BJP’s Agnimitra Paul, who secured 3,11,774 votes

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  Apr 16 2022
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 14:18 ist

Trinamool candidates in West Bengal’s by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, and Ballygunge Assembly constituency in south Kolkata, have emerged victorious, according to sources, although the official tally is awaited. The party has snatched the Asansol Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, while retaining the Ballygunge Assembly seat.

Shatrughan Sinha with 5,41,591 votes (55.52 per cent of votes) has left behind BJP’s Agnimitra Paul, who secured 3,11,774 votes (31.96 per cent). CPI(M)’s candidate Partha Mukherjee bagged 73,659 (7.55 per cent) and Congress Party’s Prasenjit Puitandy got 12713 votes (1.3 per cent).

In Ballygunge seat, Trinamool’s Babul Supriyo got 40,623 (48.34 per cent), Saira Shah Halim of CPI(M) is in the second spot with 28,515 votes (33.94 per cent). Congress Party’s Kamruzzaman Choudhury received 4,881 votes (5.81 per cent) and BJP’s Keya Ghosh got 8,094 votes (9.63 per cent).

